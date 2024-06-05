Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $375.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at UBS Group from $330.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $319.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.49. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $338.09. The company has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

