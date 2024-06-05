TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and sold 29,776 shares valued at $37,097,386. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,340.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $782.45 and a 12 month high of $1,363.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,268.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,143.28.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,363.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.