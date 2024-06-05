Triumph Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:TFINP)

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 23.5% annually over the last three years.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TFINP opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Triumph Financial has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $22.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.35.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.