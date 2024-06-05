TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives $15.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TTEC from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $6.31 on Friday. TTEC has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.10 million, a PE ratio of -24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). TTEC had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $576.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 51,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 43,433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

