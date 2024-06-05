U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) Shares Down 3.8%

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.05. 71,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 392,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

U Power Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

U Power Company Profile

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

