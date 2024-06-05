U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.18. 4,947 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 7,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

U.S. GoldMining Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

U.S. GoldMining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.