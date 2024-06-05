UBS Group AG Buys 348,159 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 363.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 444,001 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 348,159 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Old National Bancorp worth $7,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,279,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,176,000 after acquiring an additional 841,195 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,063,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 308,892 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $55,808,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,139,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ONB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $17.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.