UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 518,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,328 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.23.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.697 dividend. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.06%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

