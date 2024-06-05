UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,385 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of SEI Investments worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $66.97 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

In related news, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,489.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $1,396,846.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,865,471 shares in the company, valued at $567,415,077.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Klauder sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,220,667. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

