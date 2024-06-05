UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147,493 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.10% of FMC worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in FMC by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,535 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in FMC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,030,000 after buying an additional 53,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in FMC by 7.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,340,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,762,000 after buying an additional 169,224 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FMC by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,166,000 after acquiring an additional 484,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its position in FMC by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 1,443,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,692,000 after acquiring an additional 435,404 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Trading Down 3.9 %

FMC stock opened at $56.65 on Wednesday. FMC Co. has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $111.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.56.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

