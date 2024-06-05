UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,209 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $7,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALKS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

