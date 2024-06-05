UBS Group AG Has $7.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 239.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,681 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 952.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CADE opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cadence Bank’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Hovde Group upgraded Cadence Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.50 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.