UBS Group AG Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,535 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.43% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVLU. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000.

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

