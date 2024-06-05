UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,094 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at $114,992,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

