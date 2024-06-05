Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.03. Udemy has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $16.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,978.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $164,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,676,050 shares in the company, valued at $18,386,268.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,086 shares of company stock worth $827,881. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Udemy by 261.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Udemy in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Natixis increased its position in Udemy by 60.8% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Udemy by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Stories

