United Airlines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 98,378 put options on the company. This is an increase of 69% compared to the typical volume of 58,168 put options.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Airlines

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.20 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.