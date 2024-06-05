US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.5-38.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.87 billion.

US Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:USFD opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. US Foods has a twelve month low of $35.66 and a twelve month high of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded US Foods from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.22.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

