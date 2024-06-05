US Foods (NYSE:USFD) PT Raised to $58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.22.

US Foods Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $52.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.21. US Foods has a 1 year low of $35.66 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 23.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in US Foods by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

