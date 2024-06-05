Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.89.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Valley National Bancorp

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 91,166 shares of company stock valued at $719,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $11.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

