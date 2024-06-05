Valley National Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 54,487 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 420% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,479 call options.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VLY

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $127,001.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,521.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,166 shares of company stock worth $719,420. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $49,734,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,060,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,025,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,499,000 after buying an additional 920,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.