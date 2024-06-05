Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,020 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 581,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after buying an additional 85,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 30,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day moving average of $79.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

