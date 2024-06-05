Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 467,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,383 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VV opened at $242.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.20. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $244.75.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.