Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Shares Up 6.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Vera Therapeutics traded as high as $41.19 and last traded at $40.52. 64,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,156,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.99.

Get Vera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vera Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $3,954,187.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,608.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Sean Grant sold 99,828 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $3,954,187.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,608.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Maha Katabi sold 81,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $3,580,597.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,547,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,796,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 526,551 shares of company stock worth $21,533,345 in the last three months. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $227,027,000. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,142,000 after acquiring an additional 694,286 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,653,000 after purchasing an additional 515,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $17,087,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 28.63, a current ratio of 28.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.