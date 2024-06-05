VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Trading Down 5.5%

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.60. 2,300,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 2,609,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VFS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, April 15th.

VinFast Auto Stock Down 5.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VinFast Auto Ltd. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFS. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VinFast Auto in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in VinFast Auto during the first quarter valued at about $195,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

