Vodafone Group Public Limited (VOD) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.47 on August 2nd

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.469 per share by the cell phone carrier on Friday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Vodafone Group Public has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. Vodafone Group Public has a payout ratio of 89.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Vodafone Group Public to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 147.0%.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

