Volution Group (LON:FAN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $435.88

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 435.88 ($5.58) and traded as high as GBX 454.50 ($5.82). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 453 ($5.80), with a volume of 78,921 shares changing hands.

Get Volution Group alerts:

Volution Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 435.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 424.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of £900.04 million, a PE ratio of 2,157.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Volution Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Volution Group’s payout ratio is 3,809.52%.

Insider Activity

About Volution Group

In other news, insider Nigel Lingwood purchased 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 428 ($5.48) per share, for a total transaction of £20,479.80 ($26,239.33). Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.