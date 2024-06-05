Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Vontier has a dividend payout ratio of 2.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vontier to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

Shares of VNT opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average is $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The firm had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

