Wayfair (NYSE:W) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on W. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Wayfair Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE W opened at $56.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 3.39. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $335,163.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $335,163.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 51,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,664 shares of company stock worth $4,255,493. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,004,000 after buying an additional 962,307 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $47,374,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 422.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,592 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,281,000 after purchasing an additional 386,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $23,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

