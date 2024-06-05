Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/4/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $310.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $295.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

5/23/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/22/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $330.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $310.00 to $315.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – Williams-Sonoma was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $245.00.

4/16/2024 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $315.00 to $300.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $282.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $115.09 and a one year high of $348.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.82.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total value of $2,878,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.85, for a total transaction of $2,878,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,539,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,145 shares of company stock valued at $21,431,319 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after acquiring an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 72,843 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $152,843,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More

