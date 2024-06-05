Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 580.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 64,395 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Weis Markets by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Weis Markets by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Weis Markets by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Weis Markets by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward John Lauth III purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $99,094.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Weis Markets

Weis Markets Stock Down 2.5 %

WMK opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.87 and a twelve month high of $71.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.18.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.27%.

Weis Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.