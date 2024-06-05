Wells Fargo & Company Increases Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $120.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

Glaukos Price Performance

GKOS opened at $111.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 1.09. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $115.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.80, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,975 shares of company stock valued at $8,545,213 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

