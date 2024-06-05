Wells Fargo & Company Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $140.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $108.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.86. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,420,656.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $166,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,067,202.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,420,656.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock worth $1,220,087. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,134,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,238,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,499,000 after buying an additional 36,895 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,874,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,513,000 after acquiring an additional 115,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 141.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,842,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $189,965,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

