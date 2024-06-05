Wells Fargo & Company Raises Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $80.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.71.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $951.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

