Werewolf Therapeutics’ (HOWL) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HOWL

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $158.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.08.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 256.33% and a negative return on equity of 36.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 119.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.