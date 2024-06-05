Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) SVP Purchases $50,928.93 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) SVP Andrew Kenner bought 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.23 per share, with a total value of $50,928.93. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,946.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andrew Kenner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Andrew Kenner acquired 7,178 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $158,418.46.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Andrew Kenner bought 10,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.10 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Andrew Kenner purchased 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.23 per share, for a total transaction of $111,150.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Andrew Kenner acquired 4,230 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $93,736.80.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Andrew Kenner bought 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.30 per share, for a total transaction of $111,500.00.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $800.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.29.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.76 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 537,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 45,515 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,065.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 30,190 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

