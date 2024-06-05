Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $155.31

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.31 and traded as high as $160.28. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $160.28, with a volume of 6,947 shares trading hands.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

Wolters Kluwer Stock Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Wolters Kluwer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.2318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Wolters Kluwer’s previous dividend of $0.67.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.