Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.54

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and traded as low as $13.19. Zalando shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 43,934 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 1.11%.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

