Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 99,255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 171,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZVIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zevia PBC from $1.25 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Zevia PBC from $3.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zevia PBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.21.

Zevia PBC Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $38.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zevia PBC will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zevia PBC

In related news, CEO Amy Taylor acquired 55,000 shares of Zevia PBC stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $48,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,252 shares in the company, valued at $902,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Padraic L. Spence sold 36,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $37,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,717,240 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,751,584.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,937 shares of company stock valued at $114,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.55% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zevia PBC by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 645,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 219,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated beverages in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, and kidz drinks. The company offers its products through a network of food, drug, warehouse club, mass, natural, convenience, and e-commerce channels, as well as grocery distributors and natural product stores and specialty outlets.

