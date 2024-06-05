Zhihu (ZH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $160.33 million for the quarter.

Shares of Zhihu stock opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.18. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services.

