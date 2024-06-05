Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.18.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of -0.01. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $75.90.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 27,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,146.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,211. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoom Video Communications

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.