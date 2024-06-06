12,263 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 23.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,240,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,682 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,211,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,243,000 after acquiring an additional 930,708 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,675,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,349,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after acquiring an additional 317,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Organon & Co. by 2,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,128,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,945 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

OGN stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

