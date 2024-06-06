2,004 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after buying an additional 47,043 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,213,000 after purchasing an additional 92,059 shares during the period. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $116.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.83 and its 200-day moving average is $110.77. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.10.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

