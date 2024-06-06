2,964 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Bought by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.1 %

AXON stock opened at $282.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.37 and a fifty-two week high of $329.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.71 and a 200-day moving average of $277.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,684,677. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

