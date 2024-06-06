34,085 Shares in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Acquired by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HST. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,826,140.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.5 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HST. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

