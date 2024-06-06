4,056 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Purchased by Eisler Capital UK Ltd.

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 984.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.17.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $1,746,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at $21,701,039.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ATO stock opened at $115.03 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.23.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

