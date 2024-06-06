666 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

TDY opened at $395.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Teledyne Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.