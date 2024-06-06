Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,954,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 89,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 135,026 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $103.23 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

