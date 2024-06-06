Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 33,357 Shares

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 33,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $450,319.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,354,025 shares in the company, valued at $45,279,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 669 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $8,730.45.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,714 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $116,593.32.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,303 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,590.50.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,755 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $493,173.45.

On Friday, May 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 57,862 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $801,967.32.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,986 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $150,508.20.

On Monday, May 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,713 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $145,911.06.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,274 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $353,648.04.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,573 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $217,603.49.

On Friday, April 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 120,304 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,563,952.00.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance

Shares of HQL opened at $13.81 on Thursday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $14.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.90%. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.