Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 1.1%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $160.62 and last traded at $161.73. Approximately 16,300,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 67,218,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $268.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,077,126 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 180,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,519,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 42,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

