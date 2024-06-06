Alexis Gil II Sells 2,792 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CAO Alexis Gil II sold 2,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $25,379.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 145,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Integral Ad Science Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of IAS opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 912.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
